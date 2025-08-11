Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $605,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $112.95 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

