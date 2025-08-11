Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 260.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 561,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 270.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 446,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 326,194 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 906.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 337,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 303,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $6,868,000.

FJAN opened at $48.67 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

