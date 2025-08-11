Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 115 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,703.04. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $246.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.45. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $217.91 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

