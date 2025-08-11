Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,517,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,655,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,044,000 after purchasing an additional 886,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Merk Gold ETF alerts:

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.