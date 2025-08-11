Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,700 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,804,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,931,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ PKW opened at $125.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $128.02.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

