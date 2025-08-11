Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$49.71

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.71.

AFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$42.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$811.33 million, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$30.81 and a 12 month high of C$57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

