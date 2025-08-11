Covestor Ltd Buys 1,351 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brickwood Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,783,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 94,058 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177,748 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE HOG opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $39.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

