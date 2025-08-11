Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.2727.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,237. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $204,426.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 143,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,002.89. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $1,510,733 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

