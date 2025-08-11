Analyzing Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Establishment Labs and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 0.00

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus price target of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 60.34%. Given Establishment Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Establishment Labs has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.9% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Establishment Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -49.89% -224.34% -25.53% Pacific Health Care Organization 21.18% 11.76% 11.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and Pacific Health Care Organization”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $166.02 million 6.07 -$84.60 million ($3.05) -11.41 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.07 million 2.21 $880,000.00 $0.10 10.50

Pacific Health Care Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves insurers, third party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

