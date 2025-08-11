Head-To-Head Survey: Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) versus Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty 10.67% 12.67% 6.45% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 87.50% 243.41% 150.00%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty $309.31 million 5.00 $12.32 million ($0.04) -361.60 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.62 million 7.98 $6.54 million $0.99 8.89

This table compares Kimbell Royalty and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kimbell Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. Kimbell Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimbell Royalty and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty 1 3 1 0 2.00 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kimbell Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.30%. Given Kimbell Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty is more favorable than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimbell Royalty pays out -4,700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimbell Royalty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty beats Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

