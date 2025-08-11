Contrasting Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Enovis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $113.69 million 2.00 -$127.98 million ($20.29) -0.63 Enovis $2.19 billion 0.74 -$825.49 million ($14.25) -2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Outset Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis. Enovis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outset Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Outset Medical has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -82.06% -97.17% -32.84% Enovis -37.80% 6.78% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Outset Medical and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 1 1 1 3.00 Enovis 0 0 6 0 3.00

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $24.6667, indicating a potential upside of 92.71%. Enovis has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.01%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Enovis.

Summary

Enovis beats Outset Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables. It also provides Tablo Data Ecosystem, including TabloHub, a customer-facing portal; MyTablo, a patient-facing portal; and TabloDash, an internal data analytics platform. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

