Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $720.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.70 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 78.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 96.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

