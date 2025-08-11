Barclays Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $18.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $16.16 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $879.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 39.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,231,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,715,000 after buying an additional 4,022,283 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,442,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,890,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,824,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,096,000 after buying an additional 254,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,077,000 after buying an additional 86,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after buying an additional 402,599 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.