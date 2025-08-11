Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Price Target at $140.14

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.1429.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $120.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,730.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

