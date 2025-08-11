Comparing InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) & Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

InterDigital has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for InterDigital and Aviat Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aviat Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

InterDigital presently has a consensus target price of $160.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.44%. Aviat Networks has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 72.40%. Given Aviat Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aviat Networks is more favorable than InterDigital.

This table compares InterDigital and Aviat Networks”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $868.52 million 7.85 $358.61 million $14.03 18.83 Aviat Networks $408.08 million 0.68 $10.76 million ($0.20) -109.05

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than Aviat Networks. Aviat Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterDigital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of InterDigital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 51.92% 53.44% 25.99% Aviat Networks -0.53% 5.06% 2.18%

Summary

InterDigital beats Aviat Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming. It designs and develops a range of innovations for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company also develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G, 5G, advanced and 6G, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. In addition, it provides video coding and transmission technologies; and engages in the research and development of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Further, the company's patented technologies are used in various products that include smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, and base stations; televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, streaming devices, and connected automobiles. InterDigital, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software. It also provides project services, which includes design and engineering, site and path surveys, assembly and integrations, project management, and install and commission; and managed services, such as network and interface monitoring, network health, onsite maintenance, and remote upgrades. In addition, the company offers support services, including extended warranty, warranty plus, provision support, and license key management, as well as instructor and virtual instructor led training, e-learning and certification services. It serves communications service providers and private network operators, including federal, state and local government agencies, transportation agencies, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators. The company markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization; indirect sales channels comprising dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. Aviat Networks, Inc. company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

