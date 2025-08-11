Covestor Ltd Acquires 191 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 101.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 926.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $78.91. Cohen & Steers Inc has a one year low of $68.99 and a one year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

