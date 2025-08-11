Covestor Ltd Acquires 335 Shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 646,799 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,985,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 463,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.7%

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 0.69. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

