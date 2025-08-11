B. Riley Cuts Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $145.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

ONTO opened at $103.07 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

