Covestor Ltd Sells 128 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.5% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $1,199,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after buying an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,746,121,435.60. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock worth $413,158,033. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $142.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

