JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,295,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.58% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $724,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,073,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,593,000 after buying an additional 270,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,448,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,638 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,089,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,650,000 after purchasing an additional 391,549 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,753,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,971,000 after purchasing an additional 357,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,005,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,693,000 after purchasing an additional 244,299 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 25.8%

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $66.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

