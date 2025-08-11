Covestor Ltd Purchases 2,484 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 223.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 118,409 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,862,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,659,000 after purchasing an additional 456,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.8%

RYN opened at $26.02 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

