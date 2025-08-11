Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.8%

Steven Madden stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

