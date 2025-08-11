Covestor Ltd Has $127,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 876 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.09.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $184.87 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

