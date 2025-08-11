Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seaboard by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,526.09 on Monday. Seaboard Corporation has a 52-week low of $2,365.00 and a 52-week high of $3,548.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,986.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,716.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.19.

Seaboard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 28.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

