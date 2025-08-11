B. Riley Increases Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target to $11.00

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMPX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair raised Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $948.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.72.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,731.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $49,489.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 866,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,705.62. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock valued at $286,125. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 897,222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 752,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.