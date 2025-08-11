Barclays Cuts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $156.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $158.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.26.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust K sold 44,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $5,902,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $7,083,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18,500.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.