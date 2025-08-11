Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Donaldson by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.