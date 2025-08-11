Evercore ISI Cuts Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target to $45.00

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

LINE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lineage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lineage from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Lineage Price Performance

Shares of LINE opened at $41.64 on Friday. Lineage has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of -14.92.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lineage’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is -75.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Lineage by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lineage in the 1st quarter valued at $35,178,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 3,141.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of Lineage by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 192,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Company Profile

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

