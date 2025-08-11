Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 257,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 109,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

