Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,493,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,913,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,705,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,214,000 after buying an additional 473,909 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,486,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,114,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,930,000 after buying an additional 908,185 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.82 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

