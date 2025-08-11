Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,771,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $3,111,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

BR stock opened at $266.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.29 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.67 and its 200 day moving average is $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,048 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,083 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

