iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 181.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,254.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $69.46.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

