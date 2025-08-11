Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,345 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.
Shares of FIXD opened at $43.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
