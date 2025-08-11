Videndum (LON:VID) Trading 11.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 51.32 ($0.69). Approximately 666,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 324,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Videndum

Videndum Trading Up 12.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.28. The company has a market cap of £48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (11.20) (($0.15)) earnings per share for the quarter. Videndum had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Videndum Plc will post 25.9978425 EPS for the current year.

About Videndum

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.