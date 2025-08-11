Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,270,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $203.70 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.73 and a 200-day moving average of $223.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

