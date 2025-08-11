URU Metals (LON:URU) Trading Down 13% – Here’s Why

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.61 ($0.06). 585,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 479,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

URU Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £76,114.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

About URU Metals

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

