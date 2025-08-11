Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 20,682 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,682 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.62 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

