Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $469,000 Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH stock opened at $173.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.64. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $173.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

