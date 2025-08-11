International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,959 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,791 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.44% of International Bancshares worth $135,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in International Bancshares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 836.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

International Bancshares stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. International Bancshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

