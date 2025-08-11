Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
New Gold Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of NGD opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.38. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
