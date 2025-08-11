Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Takes Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NGD opened at $4.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.38. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NGD. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

