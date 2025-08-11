Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $144,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

