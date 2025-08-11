Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 43,396 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $142,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 57.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $92.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.6507 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

