Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $164.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.81. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $126.18 and a twelve month high of $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

