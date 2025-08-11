Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 9,349 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,000 shares of company stock worth $53,949,340 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

