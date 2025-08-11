Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 52,232 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 129.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 38.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 43.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $116.66 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

