Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on Ingevity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $51.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $52.05.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.37. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 84.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

