Wall Street Zen Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Sell

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

