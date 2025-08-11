NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

NRG has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.70.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $175.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average of $126.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in NRG Energy by 772.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in NRG Energy by 169.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after purchasing an additional 760,201 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

