NVR (NYSE:NVR) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

Get NVR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,851.42 on Friday. NVR has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7,479.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7,354.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $120.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in NVR by 44.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.