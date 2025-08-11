Wall Street Zen Upgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to “Strong-Buy”

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRWD. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $5.21.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 13,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 4,232,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 3,904,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 4,140,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,510,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 81,243 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.